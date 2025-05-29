From Benchmark To Question Mark: Are U.S. Markets Losing Their Appeal With Investors?

TD Wealth
4.98K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • U.S. markets have seen multi-year outperformance, but is that trend coming to an end? MoneyTalk discusses with Justin Flowerday.
  • Europe has gone through this period of resurgence and has played catch up. It's been an underperformer for quite some time.
  • I think every country in the world, and every company in the world right now, is asking the same questions, which are, how can I do things better, how can I boost productivity in my economy.

Wall street sign in New York City with New York Stock Exchange background.

lucky-photographer

U.S. markets have seen multi-year outperformance, but is that trend coming to an end? MoneyTalk discusses with Justin Flowerday, Managing Director and Head of Public Equities with TD Asset Management.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell: US markets have seen multiple

This article was written by

TD Wealth
4.98K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News