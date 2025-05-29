Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 7:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Daniel Yuan - Chief of Staff to CEO, Head of Strategy and IR
Leaf Li - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Chen - Chief Financial Officer
Robin Xu - Senior Vice President
Conference Call Participants
Cindy Wang - China Renaissance
Charles Zhou - UBS
Emma Xu - Bank of America Securities
Chiyao Huang - Morgan Stanley
You Fan - CICC
Peter Zhang - JP Morgan
Alan Chan - Citi
Zoey Zong - Jefferies
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Futu Holdings First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. After management prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today's conference call, Daniel Yuan, Chief of Staff to CEO, Head of Strategy and IR at Futu. Please go ahead.
Daniel Yuan
Thanks operator, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2025 earnings results. Joining me on the call today are Mr. Leaf Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Arthur Chen, Chief Financial Officer; and Robin Xu, Senior Vice President.
As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's belief regarding future events, which by their nature are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Forward-looking statements involving here invest and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those containing any forward-looking statements. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC, including its annual report.
- Read more current FUTU analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts