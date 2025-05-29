Be Careful Buying CoreWeave

May 29, 2025 1:48 PM ETCoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) StockNVDA, CRWV
Vijar Kohli
555 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • CoreWeave has surged post-IPO, capitalizing on AI demand and Nvidia's ecosystem, but much of the near-term upside appears priced in.
  • The company faces significant risks: heavy reliance on Nvidia, customer concentration (notably Microsoft and OpenAI), and substantial debt for rapid expansion.
  • Despite explosive revenue growth and strong partnerships, CoreWeave's high valuation and capital intensity make it vulnerable to industry cycles and overbuilding.
  • Given these factors, I recommend holding CoreWeave stock until it achieves greater scale and stability, avoiding overpaying in a volatile sector.

Woman standing in aisle of server room

Erik Isakson

Capturing the Upside from Nvidia with Risk

Nvidia (NVDA) crushed earnings with record double-digit growth in some key categories like data centers, again. Earlier this week I wrote about my insights from recent Google’s (GOOG) Gemini

This article was written by

Vijar Kohli
555 Followers
Vijar Kohli is a co-founder of Golden Door. Read more of his investment content at goldendoorasset.com Follow him on X @vijarkohli to stay in touch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News