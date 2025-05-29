The Boeing Company (BA) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Kelly Ortberg - CEO

Doug Harned - Bernstein

Doug Harned

Okay. Good morning. Let's get started. I'm Doug Harned, Bernstein's Senior Global Aerospace and Defense Analyst. And I'm really happy today to have with us Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing.

Kelly, I don't know, you may have a couple of words you want to say and then we'll get into the fireside chat.

Kelly Ortberg

Well, just welcome everybody. Thanks for joining us here, Doug. I look forward to it. I don't have any opening comments. We'll get right into Q&A.

Doug Harned

Okay, great. Well, you've been CEO now for a little over a year?

Kelly Ortberg

No, August 8. August '8. Yeah. Almost right.

Doug Harned

That's okay. You've done a lot, so it seems longer. So, but you've known Boeing for a long time. And in that time as in the role, what surprised you? What are the hardest challenges you faced? And maybe you can give us a few comments just on how you see the progress going now?

Kelly Ortberg

Yeah. So I spent most of my career as a supplier to Boeing. So as you point out, I knew Boeing quite well from the outside. And I would say in the main, not a lot of surprises. I think I knew the situation is pretty well publicized. We had a lot of near term challenges as I started in August. We went through the strike, getting through that, getting our balance sheet restored was a critical priority for me. And I think we're making good progress. We put together a recovery plan. First focus is on stabilizing the business and that includes ramping back up our production lines, which we'll talk about I'm sure.