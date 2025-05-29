Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is set to report Q2 2025 earnings on June 5, 2025, with high expectations by analysts for a strong performance. Analysts are going into this earnings report fairly optimistic with high expectations
Broadcom Q2 Earnings Preview: The AI And Cloud Boom That's Far From Over
Summary
- I reiterate my Buy rating on Broadcom Inc. with a $265 price target, driven by robust hyperscaler capital spending and strong XPU partnerships.
- Hyperscalers like Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet either confirmed or increased their capital outlays in Q1 2025, signaling sustained demand for compute and networking solutions.
- While AVGO trades at a premium, I see further upside as hyperscaler investments support growth, though investors should be mindful of potential volatility around earnings.
