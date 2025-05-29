Volatility has returned to the markets as investors grapple with tariffs that could lead to a global trade war. At the same time, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is in a holding pattern given inflation is above the 2% target with the expectation
Madison Core Bond Fund Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
Summary
- During the first quarter, the Madison Core Bond Fund (Class I) returned 2.54%, underperforming the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index which returned 2.78%.
- Volatility has returned to the markets as investors grapple with tariffs that could lead to a global trade war.
- Interest rates moved wildly during the quarter, with the 10-yr Treasury reaching 4.79% in mid-January only to close the quarter at 4.21%.
