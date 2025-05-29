I've had my eyes on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) for a while, but never pulled the trigger due to valuation concerns. However, given the stock's decline in recent weeks, I decided to do a bit more work to
Americold Realty: Warming Up To This Unique REIT
Summary
- Americold's unique, hard-to-replicate cold storage portfolio positions it well for long-term structural growth in food and logistics trends.
- Recent overexpansion has led to excess capacity and near-term financial headwinds, but I expect this will be absorbed over time.
- Tariff risks have pressured shares and guidance, yet current valuations (11.5x Fwd P/AFFO) offer a significant discount to the sector.
- With a relatively safe 5.5% dividend yield, Americold is too cheap to ignore; I rate the stock a buy for patient investors.
