Devon Energy: Patience Warranted

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Devon Energy shares have fallen near $30, tracking the decline in oil prices.
  • The energy company has plans for a $1 billion optimization, boosting already strong free cash flows.
  • Energy price volatility presents both risks and potential upside for patient investors at these levels with the stock offering a net payout yield of nearly 10% and future dividend upside.
  • The stock is cheap at only 5x targeted future free cash flow for $70 WTI.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Sign for Devon energy

MagicVova

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) now trades back at the lows close to $30 as energy prices have slipped. The company faces volatile energy prices that dictate prices in the short run, but the price of oil is unlikely to last at

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to end May, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.32K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News