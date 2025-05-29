Intellia: Heart Disease Safety Setback Triggers Selloff - Caution Advised

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Intellia Therapeutics shares plunged over 25% after a patient in the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE study experienced elevated liver enzymes, raising safety concerns for its lead gene therapy.
  • Despite the adverse event, the issue resolved without intervention, and enrollment in the pivotal trial continues as planned, suggesting the sell-off may be overdone.
  • Intellia's pipeline, including NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema, offers significant upside if safety and efficacy are proven, but regulatory and market uncertainties persist.
  • Given the unresolved safety questions and high cash burn, I remain on the sidelines, seeing both high risk and high reward potential for NTLA stock.

Danger Warning Sign on Black Background Shining Red White Glass Hazard Warning Sign Symbol Among Symbols

spawns

Investment Overview

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares are in free-fall in trading so far today, down >25%, after the gene therapy specialist disclosed in a regulatory filing released post-market yesterday that a patient involved

If you are interested in keeping up to date with stocks making moves within the biotech, pharma and healthcare industries, and understanding the key trends and catalysts driving valuations ahead of the market, why not subscribe to my weekly newsletter via my Investing Group, Haggerston BioHealth? 

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.33K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News