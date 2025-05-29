Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc (SPMC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc (NYSE:SPMC) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Smith - IR

Ujjaval Desai - CEO

Kevin Gerlitz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Zwick - Lucid Capital Markets

Tim D'Agostino - B. Riley

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Smith, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Julie Smith

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Sound Point Meridian Capital refers participants on this call to the Investor web page at www.soundpointmeridiancap.com for the press release, investor information and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and for a discussion of the risks that can affect the business.

Sound Point Meridian Capital specifically refers participants to the presentation furnished today on the Form 8-K with the SEC and to remind listeners that some of the comments today may contain forward-looking statements and as such will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which if they materialize, could materially affect results.

Reference is made to the section titled Forward-Looking Statements in the company's earnings press release for the period ended March 31, 2025, which is incorporated herein by reference. We note forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, include, but are not limited to Sound Point Meridian Capital’s expectation or prediction of financial and business performance and conditions, as well as its competitive and industry outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which if they materialize, could materially affect results, and