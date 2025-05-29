L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Kubasik - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Ken Bedingfield - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harned - Bernstein

Douglas Harned

Okay. Good morning. I'm Doug Harned, Bernstein Senior Global Aerospace and Defense Analyst, and really happy to have with us again, Chris Kubasik, Chairman and CEO of L3Harris. With us also is Ken Bedingfield, Chief Financial Officer.

I think to start, I think Ken you got a couple of things you want to say and then we'll go into fireside chat.

Ken Bedingfield

Yes, great. Thanks for having us, Doug. We're excited to be here. And I would just want to start and say that today's comments may include forward-looking statements and those statements involve risks and uncertainties. And I would refer you to our SEC filings for more information on those risks and uncertainties. Thank you.

Douglas Harned

Great. Chris, if I go back December 2023, you had, what I thought was a big event in your investor conference in Florida. Since that time, right at that time, Ken joined as CFO. You had two new Board members. You set new targets for the company. You're underway integrating Aerojet Rocketdyne. When you look back over the last 18 months, how do you see what's happened there? Has it met your expectations?

Chris Kubasik

Yes. Thanks. And thank you all for joining either virtually or here in-person. I think as I look back over the past 18 months, I feel much more confident in our 2026 framework today than I did a year ago and 18 months ago. There were a lot of uncertainties, but we've made great progress.

We laid out $23 billion of top