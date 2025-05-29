The first quarter of 2025 brought significant volatility across asset classes as investors sought to interpret a steady stream of budget, trade, and geopolitical headlines. Recent trade proposals have renewed concerns surrounding potential impacts on growth and inflation. Despite the heightened
Madison High Quality Bond Fund Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
Summary
- During the first quarter, Madison High Quality Bond Fund (class I) underperformed benchmark, returning +2.22% vs. Bloomberg Intermediate Government Credit A+ Index return of +2.45%.
- The first quarter of 2025 brought significant volatility across asset classes as investors sought to interpret a steady stream of budget, trade, and geopolitical headlines.
- Expectations for 2025 have shifted from anticipation of growth-boosting tax cuts and deregulation to fears over a tariff fueled trade war slowing growth and elevating inflation.
