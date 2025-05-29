Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCPK:ATDRY) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 29, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Nathan Coe - Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Warner - Chief Financial Officer

Catherine Faiers - Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Ross - Barclays

Will Packer - BNP Paribas Exane

Sean Kealy - Panmure Liberum

Alastair Reid - Investec

Lara Simpson - JPMorgan

Ciaran Donnelly - Berenberg

Jessica Pok - Peel Hunt

Nathan Coe

Good morning, and welcome to Auto Trader's Results for the Full Year Ending the 31st of March 2025. I'm joined by our COO, Catherine; and our CFO, Jamie, who'll both be presenting and joining me for Q&A later on.

Overall, we're pleased with the progress that we've made through this financial year. This includes our financial results, although, as expected, they were impacted by the acceleration in speed of sale during the year. Importantly, we've made good progress on the areas that are within our control and plan on doubling down on these in the year ahead.

Firstly, our market position is strong with record levels of buyers and retailers using Auto Trader. Our platform strategy is operating at scale, with more than 1 billion calls to our data services, benefiting over 90% of retailer customers through over 120 technology partners.

Secondly, our event in April this year has gone well, where we monetized the first features within our Co-Driver AI product suite. We see good potential for future development in this area as we make AI available to dramatically improve the car retailing and buying experience. These first products have seen immediate and strong engagement with both retailers and consumers.

Thirdly, we have continued to make progress on digital retailing, where we have materially increased customers, stock and deals generated. Given the potential of this product to strengthen our core