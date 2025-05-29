Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Anutthara Bharadwaj - President, COO

Welcome, everybody. Super excited to have you here, Anu from Atlassian has been so kind to join us. She has been helping lead Atlassian for several years. But before we get into Atlassian, just really quick point. I've got an iPad here. This iPad gives me access to questions that you might have. I think there's some instructions on your card. You probably have done this over the last day or so. If you have questions, please feel free to enter them in pigeonhole. I will do my best to bring them in into the conversation here.

But Anu, I really appreciate you joining us. Maybe just introduce yourself because you've actually had a really interesting -- we were talking about some of our joint history, you've been with Atlassian a long time. So you've seen a lot of things, and this is a company that's changed a lot over the years, while being the same. And so maybe give a little bit of that context about experience that you're going to draw on as we have this conversation.

Anutthara Bharadwaj

Awesome. Yes, thank you so much for having me here. I'm Anu, I'm the President of Atlassian, I have been with Atlassian for about 10 years, just over 10 years now. Before that, I was at Microsoft for 10 years building software for developer teams where you and I had an overlap.

And Atlassian is a company that originated in Australia, I joined as the Head of Product for Jiras, I have product engineering pedigree. But the thing that really drew me to Atlassian, which was very small, maybe 300 people compared to Microsoft where I came from a