Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference (Transcript)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stifel 2025 Jaws & Paws Conference May 29, 2025

Wetteny Joseph - Chief Financial Officer

Jon Block - Stifel

Jon Block

Great. Thank you. Good morning. Jon Block with Stifel. Next up, we have Zoetis, and pleased to be joined by their CFO, Wetteny Joseph. A lot to discuss, so I'll dive right in.

I might have to alter my first question just based on tariff news that never stops in the flow. But I will start with tariffs more broadly. Wetteny, one of your competitors size the impact from specific form of tariffs, if they were to be implemented? And is there a way to think about that impact to Zoetis even at a high level?

A - Wetteny Joseph

Well, Jon, great to be with you at the conference. Tariffs, of course, the top of mind for everyone and continues to be a fluid situation and we continue to monitor it. We also, as we highlighted on the call, last month or earlier this month, we have a number of levers to pull in terms of mitigation for tariffs, those range in terms of short term to longer-term items. Executing on them though, hinges on when things sort of stop moving, where you know where you're going after and what the implications are and what do you do them.

So we're very confident in the number of levers that we have to go after this. We try to be helpful in terms of what is the exposure we have across the globe. Of course, we have a global supply chain. If you look at the U.S., and you can do some quick math on this, 75% of everything we sell in the U.S. is actually made in the U.S.. We also export more out of the