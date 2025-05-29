Can Bitcoin Hold Its Ground Above Former Highs? BTC Price Outlook

Dean Popplewell
3.55K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Prices recently broke out of the steep ascending trendline that led Bitcoin to its most recent all-time highs.
  • Bitcoin has been on a stellar rise since April 2025 lows, coming from a low of $74,518 to new record highs.
  • There is the potential for a bull flag, which would materialize if we break above the downwards trendline.
Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

By Elior Manier

Bitcoin hasn't seen any concrete move since last week's all-time highs were hit.

Consolidation above all-time highs is typically viewed as a strong signal for potential continuation. It indicates that the market is absorbing higher price levels, with increased

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell
3.55K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News