ETB: Hard To Recommend This Fund In A Bull Market

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(27min)

Summary

  • ETB offers a high 9.2% yield via a buy-write strategy, but has struggled to cover it year-to-date, and caps upside in bull markets.
  • The fund underperforms both the S&P 500 and its sister fund ETY during bull runs, making it less attractive for long-term growth investors.
  • ETB is best suited for flat or mildly bearish markets, offering some downside protection but limited capital appreciation potential.
  • The fund did fully cover the distribution in 2024, but it is leaning heavily on its unrealized gains to do so.
  • Currently trading at a modest discount, ETB is not a compelling buy given the market outlook; ETY is a better alternative for most investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Dark glowing wireframe bull

peterschreiber.media

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) is an interesting closed-end fund that provides investors with a high level of current income and exposure to equities, while employing a fairly original strategy that provides a certain amount of protection

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.64K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETB Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ETB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News