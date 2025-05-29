FLN: A Enhanced ETF That Suffers From Quite A Few Drawbacks

The Alpha Sieve
4.43K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • FLN which follows an enhanced stock selection methodology while picking Latam stocks has outperformed EMs and global markets quite handsomely this year.
  • We measure FLN against the standard ILF ETF, which is the largest Latam focussed ETF.
  • 78% of FLN's holdings come from regions that are staring at a dispiriting growth outlook.
  • The risk-reward on the long-term chart of FLN does not look favorable now.
world map with globe

Eduardo Garlant

Introduction

The little-known First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FLN), with less than $13M in AUM, has been in dazzling form this year. While we are only five months into the new year, FLN is already up by 27%, which is roughly 3x the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.43K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLN ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FLN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News