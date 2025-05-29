On Holding: A Class Of Its Own

May 29, 2025 5:36 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON) StockONON
Riyado Sofian
5.03K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • On's growth accelerated for the fourth straight quarter — people call it hype, I call it a revolution.
  • Despite tariff uncertainties, management raised their full year sales guidance.
  • Management intends to raise prices to mitigate tariff pressures — they expect no demand destruction from this.
  • Net-net, the impact from higher tariffs will likely be ZERO.
  • Despite a sharp rally, I see further upside potential for On stock.

Rise to the top

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Just a little over a month ago, the Trump Administration announced sweeping new tariffs of at least 10% on all goods entering the United States, including a potential 46% tariff for goods made in Vietnam.

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian
5.03K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News