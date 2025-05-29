Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) recent earnings improved the sentiment towards the stock as the company was able to beat both the revenue and earnings estimate by a good margin. The EPS came in at $6.43 and it was $1.22 higher than
Meta: Seamless Integration Of AI Services Can Change The Game
Summary
- Meta’s AI investment continues to have a good impact on the core metrics of the company as price per ad showed double-digit YoY growth in the recent quarter.
- Meta launched a stand alone AI app which could deliver another monetization channel for the company over the next few years.
- Meta is still the leader in optimizing the monetization of customer engagement which gives the company a big edge as more AI platforms battle for digital advertising revenue.
- Higher capex and losses in Reality Labs is a concern which need to be closely watched in the next few quarters.
- Meta stock is trading at only 23 times the EPS estimate for fiscal year ending Dec 2026 despite the recent bull run and we could see further upside in the stock in the near term.
