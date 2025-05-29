S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) CEO Martina Cheung presents at Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 11:00 AM ET

All right. I think we'll get started. Thank you, everyone, for joining this session with S&P Global. I'm very pleased to have Martina Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global. Martina took over the role as CEO late last year, following several years in various senior leadership positions at S&P, including heading the Ratings business and then the Market Intelligence business. So, a very warm welcome to your first SDC, Martina, and thank you for participating.

Great. Thank you. I'm delighted to be here and hello, everyone.

Good stuff. All right. So, we'll jump in. Maybe start with the CEO transition, Martina. Been a very busy start to your role here. You've announced the spin-off of the Mobility division. You are dealing with very significant policy and macro volatility. Maybe just reflect on your time as CEO so far. Has your view on the company evolved? Maybe what changes are you making at the firm relative to the last management team?

Yeah. Well, thanks. It's an incredible time to be at the company. It's a company that always excites me in terms of our opportunities to grow both within the divisions as well as across the overall enterprise. And every day, there's more to get excited about, quite frankly. And a lot of that comes through the amount of customers that I'm meeting, the senior leadership team is meeting and the feedback that we are getting. We have incredible, trusted and very strong relationships with our clients across the world. I would say the activity that is happening and the changes that we've been making, areas of focus, these are all things that are building on the very