Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan O’Day - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Courtney Breen - Bernstein

Courtney Breen

All right. Wonderful. Thank you all for being with us here today. My name is Courtney Breen. I am the Brenstein, U.S. biopharma analyst. And I’m very pleased to have with me Dan O’Day, CEO and Chairman of Gilead.

I will begin by asking Dan to share a few words and a little bit about himself and a little bit about the business, and then we’ll dive into Q&A.

What I will ask is for all of you in the room and anyone online, please add questions that you have to the pigeonhole, and we’ll work to integrate them into the conversation today because we want to make this as relevant as possible for everyone here.

So, Dan, over to you for a few words.

Dan O’Day

Thanks, Courtney, and thanks very much for having me here. Thanks for your interest in Gilead. I’m delighted to be here. It’s a particularly special time, I think, for the evolution of Gilead, which has had a lot of proud moments in its history. Just -- as Courtney asked me, I’ve been at Gilead now for a little over six years. And our mandate as a team when we came in was to use the strength of Gilead, but build it in a sustainable way for the future. And I think -- I’m sure we’ll get into all these things.

But there are really three major components to that. One was the HIV business and making sure we had a durable, sustainable, growing HIV business. And my message to you here today is that, particularly with the eminent launch now of lenacapavir for PrEP, it’s