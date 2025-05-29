Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Frantz - Head of IR

Jeff Clarke - Vice Chairman and COO

Yvonne McGill - CFO

Tyler Johnson - SVP and Treasurer

Paul Frantz

Thanks, everyone for joining us. With me today are Jeff Clarke, Yvonne McGill and Tyler Johnson. Our earnings materials are available on our IR website, and I encourage you to review these materials. Also, please take some time to review the presentation, which includes additional content to complement our discussion this afternoon. Guidance will be covered on today's call.

During this call, unless otherwise indicated, all references to financial measures refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted earnings per share, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow. A reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our