Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Louis Gerhardy

Thank you, Carmen. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results conference call. On the call with me today is Dr. Fermi Wang, President and CEO; and John Young, CFO.

The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding the results for our first quarter fiscal year 2026. The discussion today and the responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding our projected financial results, financial prospects, market growth and demand for our solutions, among other things. These statements are based on currently available information and subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions as well as other information on potential risk factors that could affect our financial results are more fully described in the