Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 3:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Rob Davis - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dean Li - Executive Vice President, President of Merck Research Labs

Conference Call Participants

Courtney Breen - Bernstein

Courtney Breen

All right. So, we might kick off our conversation with Merck today. My name is Courtney Breen. I am the U.S. Biopharma Analyst here at Bernstein. I am very privileged to have Rob Davis and Dean Li from Merck here with me today. I'm extra privileged because I used to get to work at the company. And so, this is hopefully going to be a wonderful conversation and hopefully enlightening for lots of investors.

We're going to start and let Rob set the tone, set a little bit of this conversation up, and then we'll spend some time diving through questions that I've prepared.

Just as a reminder, there is the Pigeonhole app. Please do add questions into that, so that we can integrate them into the conversation today and make sure that all your questions are answered and you walk away feeling like you've got a really good understanding of the company.

So, with that, Rob, I'll hand over to you and take us away.

Robert Davis

Great. Well, one, thank you for having us and thank you for, everyone, who's in the room and those who are listening online. Obviously, it's an interesting time right now in the pharmaceutical industry and I'm sure, we'll have ample opportunity to get into that. But what I'd like to focus on for just a minute is, kind of the journey we've been on at Merck, since I took over as CEO going on, just almost four years ago, or CEO, did I say, CFO, did I get it?