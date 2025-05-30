Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Ashwin Kesireddy - VP, IR and Strategic Finance

Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and CEO

Remo Canessa - CFO

Kevin Rubin - Incoming CFO

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer & Company

Mike Cikos - Needham

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Shrenik Kothari - Baird

Roger Boyd - UBS

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Andrew DeGasperi - BNP Paribas

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Mike Richards - RBC Capital Markets

Gray Powell - BTIG

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Zscaler third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO; and Remo Canessa, CFO. Please note, we have posted our earnings release and a supplemental financial schedule to our Investor Relations website. Unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. You will find a reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings release.

I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the company's anticipated future revenue, annual recurring revenue, calculated billings, operating performance, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, free cash flow, dollar-based net retention rate, future hiring decisions, remaining performance obligations, income taxes, earnings per share, our objectives and outlook, our customer response to our products and our market share and market opportunity. These