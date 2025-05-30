Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Millerchip - Chief Financial Officer

Ron Vachris - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan

Michael Lasser - UBS

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist

Zhihan Ma - Bernstein

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Peter Benedict - Baird

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Abby, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Costco Wholesale Corporation Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Gary Millerchip, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Gary Millerchip

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Costco's third quarter 2025 earnings call.

I'd like to start by reminding you that these discussions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results and/or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in today's call, as well as other risks identified from time to time in the company's public statements and reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.