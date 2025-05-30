Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is down 32% year-to-date, compounding a discount to net asset value ("NAV") which dramatically widened in 2024. The internally managed hotel REIT reported a GAAP tangible book value of $2.63 billion, around
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Is Undervalued, I'm Picking Up An 8.7% Dividend Yield With The Preferreds
Summary
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust trades at a steep 60% discount to GAAP book value, largely due to San Francisco market changes and post-pandemic business travel declines.
- Despite headwinds, PEB posted dual earnings beats and expects significant 2025 growth as LaPlaya Beach Resort fully reopens, boosting hotel EBITDA.
- The REIT's balance sheet is strong, with ample cash, no debt maturities until late 2026, and a strong free cash flow covering preferred dividends.
