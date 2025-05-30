NGL Energy Partners LP Common Units (NGL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NGL Energy Partners LP Common Units (NYSE:NGL) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Cooper - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Krimbill - Chief Executive Officer

Doug White - Executive Vice President of NGL Water Solutions, LLC

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Texas Capital

Nevin Mathew - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the NGL Energy Partners 4Q 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Brad Cooper, CFO. You may begin.

Brad Cooper

Good afternoon and thank you to everyone for joining us on the call today. Our comments today will include plans, forecasts and estimates that are forward-looking statements under the U.S. securities law. These comments are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Please take note of the cautionary language and risk factors provided in our presentation materials and our other public disclosure materials.

Before I start discussing our fourth quarter and full-year results, I would like to thank the NGL employees for executing on our strategic initiatives and executing on the non-core asset sales that have positioned the Partnership quite well heading into fiscal 2026.

As we announced in the May 5th press release, we closed on the sale of the 18 natural gas liquids terminals, including Green Bay. In addition to closing these previously announced asset sales, we monetized our Rack Marketing refined products business, our Limestone Ranch ownership and most of our Crude Oil railcar fleet. The total asset sale proceeds, inclusive of working capital, were monetized for a