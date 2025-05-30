Amid a volatile earnings season this quarter against a shaky macroeconomic backdrop, investors have their ears perked up for any hint of good news. C3.ai (NYSE:AI), the enterprise AI platform that has been delivering AI and automation
C3.ai: With Baker Hughes Back On Board, Full Steam Ahead
Summary
- C3.ai surged after a strong Q4 earnings print, with investors cheering the renewal of its reseller agreement with Baker Hughes through 2028.
- Despite recent gains, C3.ai remains undervalued versus peers, trading at just 6.3x EV/FY26 revenue despite robust growth and AI tailwinds.
- The company issued strong FY26 guidance (15-25% revenue growth) and is gaining momentum with partners like Microsoft Azure, giving it access to ~10,000+ salespeople across the world.
- I'm reiterating my buy rating on C3.ai, as investors still have an opportunity to buy into this fantastic AI stock at entry-level pricing.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.