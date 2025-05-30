Comstock Resources: Current Share Price Attributes A High Value To The Western Haynesville

Summary

  • Comstock's step-out well in Freestone County had strong results, with initial production slightly higher than its average, 2024 Western Haynesville well.
  • Comstock is projected to have slight cash burn in 2025 now at the current strip.
  • I now estimate Comstock's value at $14.50 per share at long-term $3.75 NYMEX natural gas.
  • Its estimated value would be around $10 to $11 based on its current production and reserves alone. There is $4 per share in additional value attributed to the Western Haynesville.
  • At long-term $4.00 NYMEX gas, I'd estimated its value at $18.50 per share.
Oil prices on global market. Crude oil Pumpjack on oilfield on sunset.

Maksim Safaniuk

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is now expected to have a slight amount of cash burn in 2025 at current strip prices. It is still spending significantly on delineating its Western Haynesville position, while natural gas strip prices have come

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics
11.51K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in CRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

