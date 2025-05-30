John Hancock Multimanager 2045 Lifetime Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The John Hancock Multimanager 2045 Lifetime Portfolio fund underperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, mainly due to asset allocation and weaker results from underlying managers.
  • U.S. growth stocks lagged, while value, developed, and emerging markets outperformed amid trade policy uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment.
  • We maintained a balanced, diversified approach, making only marginal portfolio adjustments despite market volatility and policy risks.
  • Our focus remains on valuations, fundamentals, and diversification, positioning the fund to navigate evolving market conditions and capitalize on volatility.

Digitally enhanced shot of a group of businesspeople meeting in the boardroom superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge

Highlights

  • The first quarter marked a reversal of the trends in place during 2024, with a poor showing for U.S. growth stocks but stronger returns for most other asset categories.
  • The John Hancock Multimanager 2045 Lifetime Portfolio fund (

This article was written by

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About JLJAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JLJAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JLJAX
--
JLJEX
--
JLJGX
--
JLJHX
--
JLJIX
--
JLJOX
--
JHROX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News