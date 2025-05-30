John Hancock Multimanager 2055 Lifetime Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The John Hancock Multimanager 2055 Lifetime Portfolio underperformed its benchmark in Q1 of 2025 due to asset allocation and underlying manager results.
  • U.S. growth stocks struggled amid trade policy uncertainty and AI investment concerns, while value, international, and defensive equities outperformed.
  • We maintained a balanced, flexible approach, avoiding major shifts and focusing on fundamentals, valuations, and diversification to navigate volatility.
  • Despite short-term underperformance, I believe the fund is well-positioned for the long term, given its diversified strategy and adaptability to market changes.

Dollar and portfolio bags, rising bar graph on basic balance scale

William_Potter

Highlights

  • The first quarter marked a reversal of the trends in place during 2024, with a poor showing for U.S. growth stocks but stronger returns for most other asset categories.
  • The John Hancock Multimanager 2055 Lifetime Portfolio fund (

