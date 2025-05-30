John Hancock Multimanager 2065 Lifetime Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

  • The John Hancock Multimanager 2065 Lifetime Portfolio underperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, mainly due to asset allocation and underlying manager results.
  • Overweights in U.S. mid caps and underweights in international markets detracted from returns, while defensive equity positions provided some ballast.
  • We maintained a balanced, flexible approach amid market uncertainty, focusing on valuations, fundamentals, and diversification rather than reacting to headlines.
  • Despite recent underperformance, I believe the fund is well-positioned for long-term investors, with the ability to adjust to evolving market conditions.

Highlights

  • The first quarter marked a reversal of the trends in place during 2024, with a poor showing for U.S. growth stocks but stronger returns for most other asset categories.
  • The John Hancock Multimanager 2065 Lifetime Portfolio

