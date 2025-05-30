In January of this year, I wrote about iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL), noting that stocks in that Central European country seemed undervalued. Through the first five months of the year, my prediction appears to
Dino Polska Continues Smart Growth Strategy In Poland
Summary
- Dino Polska's unique business model and vertical integration provide strong competitive advantages, supporting continued profit growth despite recent margin compression.
- The company is expanding rapidly, with impressive revenue and profit growth outpacing peers, and a robust financial position due to organic growth and reduced debt.
- Poland's economy remains one of the strongest in Europe, with high GDP growth, low unemployment, and strong consumer demand, creating a favorable environment for Dino Polska.
- While risks exist from political uncertainty and expansion challenges, Dino Polska's fundamentals and market position justify my buy rating for the next 12–18 months.
