Service Properties Trust: Sinking In A Swamp Of Debt

Summary

  • Service Properties Trust is drowning in debt, with a 95% debt ratio, weak cash flow, and a highly speculative B bond rating.
  • Despite repositioning efforts and asset sales, SVC's fundamentals remain dire: negative returns, shrinking assets, and a 95% dividend cut to just 1 cent per share.
  • Shares are extremely cheap, trading at a 1.5x FFO multiple, but this reflects the market's utter lack of confidence in the company's future.
  • I rate SVC a Strong Sell; the company faces daunting debt maturities and dismal dividend prospects.
Hotel REITs were the biggest losers of REIT earnings season for Q1, according to Hoya Capital. Of the 15 U.S. hotel REITs, 7 (almost half) lowered FFO guidance. Forward bookings have softened as a result of increased uncertainty, with group bookings particularly soft. Room rate



Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

