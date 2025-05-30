John Hancock Multimanager Lifestyle Conservative Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The John Hancock Multimanager Lifestyle Conservative Portfolio outperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, benefiting from diversified asset allocation and underweighting U.S. large-cap growth stocks.
  • Market volatility and uncertainty around U.S. tariffs led to a rotation away from U.S. growth stocks, favoring value, international, and defensive assets.
  • Our balanced, diversified approach—emphasizing valuations, fundamentals, and flexibility—positions the fund well for a range of market outcomes.
  • We remain committed to long-term diversification, making only marginal portfolio changes amid ongoing economic and policy uncertainty.

Successful business man working in the global stock market using his cell phone

andresr

Highlights

  • The first quarter marked a reversal of the trends in place during 2024, with a poor showing for U.S. growth stocks but stronger returns for most other asset categories.
  • The John Hancock Multimanager Lifestyle Conservative Portfolio fund (

This article was written by

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About JALRX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JALRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JALRX
--
JCLCX
--
JILCX
--
JQLCX
--
JSLCX
--
JTLRX
--
JULCX
--
JTOIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News