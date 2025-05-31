So Cheap It's Silly - 2 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Twice If I Could

May 31, 2025 7:30 AM ETTMO, CNQ, CNQ:CA1 Comment
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(20min)

Summary

  • Market extremes often drive flawed narratives. Many investors get spooked by sell-offs or seduced by overvaluations, when real opportunity hides in discomfort.
  • While today's market isn't euphoric, it's not cheap either. Risks remain, especially if growth stumbles. Yet long-term valuations may have structurally shifted.
  • That's why I'm laser-focused on deep-value names. In this article, I highlight two standout stocks with unique long-term potential at compelling valuations.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Zusammengerollte Hundert-Dollar-Scheine auf grünem Hintergrund.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I've always been drawn to extremes.

Especially on the stock market, where the dominant story/narrative shifts dramatically in response to wild swings or significant changes in economic numbers and/or valuations.

Or to put it

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.59K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR, CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMO--
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
CNQ--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
CNQ:CA--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News