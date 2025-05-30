When gossip and broader European topics get more attention than the upcoming rate decision, the European Central Bank has to be on the right track when it comes to fulfilling its mandate of price stability. This
ECB To Cut Rates By 25bp Next Week Amid Questions On The Direction Of Travel
- Inflationary pressures in the eurozone are receding faster than expected.
- Unless trade tensions return with a vengeance, our suspicion is that the ECB would like to stick to a wait-and-see approach over the summer.
