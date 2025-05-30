Central Garden & Pet Company: Cost Simplicity Program Won't Be Enough To Move The Needle

Spencer Chrisman
10 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Central Garden & Pet Company operates a portfolio of brands with leading market share.
  • The stock has declined 20% over the last year, while the S&P 500 has increased more than 11%.
  • The company has introduced its Cost Simplicity program in an effort to increase margins and operational efficiency.
  • Despite the program's efforts, I estimate an implied share price of $34.30 and recommend that investors hold.

A Jack Russell Terrier running in backyard with steel fence and green lawn.

wallaby68/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) (NASDAQ:CENTA) offers an attractive portfolio of consumer defensive products with a modest five-year revenue growth rate of 5.3%. However, over the last several years, corporate and operating expenses

This article was written by

Spencer Chrisman
10 Followers
Spencer Chrisman is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with several years of experience in structured finance, capital markets, and credit risk. Spencer follows a value-oriented investment approach by identifying businesses that meet the criteria for long-term success taught by Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Walter Schloss, to name a few. He primarily focuses on micro-cap and small-cap investment opportunities across all sectors. Spencer has recently started writing for Seeking Alpha and is planning to put an investment series together on a $1M portfolio of dividend stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CENT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CENT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CENT
--
CENTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News