Winners And Losers From The Trade War: An Equities View

May 30, 2025 5:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Principal Financial Group
1.15K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • While the temporary U.S.-China trade truce has reduced the expected tariff impact on U.S. growth and slashed recession odds, there is still likely to be some economic scarring due to shelved investment plans and the hit to both consumer and business sentiment.
  • Amid this period of uncertainty, tariffs will likely remain elevated, even if they settle at a slightly different level than where they are today.
  • Market volatility is likely to persist as trade policy remains a moving target.
  • Despite some recent reversals in trade policy, the broader trend still indicates a rise in trade barriers compared to the start of the year.

Two cargo ships from the United States and China carrying import and export cargo are heading toward each other.3d rendering

mesh cube

By Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist | Emily Foshag, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Listed Infrastructure | Lauren Choi, Portfolio Manager, Equities | Jared Meggison, CFA, Analyst, Equities | Ryan Jordan, Analyst, Equities

The U.S. is facing the largest

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.15K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
BBSC--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News