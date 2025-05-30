The WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund ETF (GDE) is an actively managed ETF that combines equity market returns while providing inflation protection through exposure to gold. Its core strategy combines investments in US
Hedged And Leveraged: Inside GDE
Summary
- GDE offers a unique blend of US large cap equities and gold futures for inflation protection and diversification.
- The fund achieves capital efficiency by leveraging gold futures, resulting in 180% notional exposure while maintaining risk balance due to lower correlation.
- Active management and periodic rebalancing help GDE adapt to sector rotation and market changes, with a growth and tech bias.
- Risks of high correlation in stagflation-like markets are usually short-lived and an opportunity to accumulate for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.