UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is under fire from all sides. The biggest company in the insurance industry, controlling 15% of the U.S. healthcare insurance market and serving over 29 million Americans, finds itself at the center of escalating scrutiny
Size Matters, And UnitedHealth Is BIG: Initiating The Stock With A Buy
Summary
- UnitedHealth stock has been crashing since it hit $600 back in December, and I think it's bottomed out.
- Leadership passing, leadership resignation, and a recent news report have helped get us to $295 per share.
- The fact remains, however, that UnitedHealth is huge, controlling 15% of the U.S. health care insurance market, with Optum on my radar to drive upside.
- Valuation is also compelling: forward PE and EV/Sales are at decade lows, and insider buying is picking up, signaling market overreaction to the headwinds.
- I hereon share my sentiment on UnitedHealth stock and why I see more upside in the mid-term.
