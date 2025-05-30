Size Matters, And UnitedHealth Is BIG: Initiating The Stock With A Buy

The Techie
1.89K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • UnitedHealth stock has been crashing since it hit $600 back in December, and I think it's bottomed out.
  • Leadership passing, leadership resignation, and a recent news report have helped get us to $295 per share.
  • The fact remains, however, that UnitedHealth is huge, controlling 15% of the U.S. health care insurance market, with Optum on my radar to drive upside.
  • Valuation is also compelling: forward PE and EV/Sales are at decade lows, and insider buying is picking up, signaling market overreaction to the headwinds.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on UnitedHealth stock and why I see more upside in the mid-term.

Gift at entrance of house

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is under fire from all sides. The biggest company in the insurance industry, controlling 15% of the U.S. healthcare insurance market and serving over 29 million Americans, finds itself at the center of escalating scrutiny

This article was written by

The Techie
1.89K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH
--
UNH:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News