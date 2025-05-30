John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • U.S. equity markets faced headwinds from tariff uncertainty and slowing growth, with small-cap and growth stocks underperforming in Q1.
  • The John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund declined and slightly lagged its benchmark, mainly due to sector positioning in information technology and financials.
  • Despite near-term risks, I see opportunities for active management, with strong earnings and potential upside surprises as economic expectations reset.
  • We reduced tech exposure and increased consumer staples, favoring companies with resilient earnings amid economic uncertainty and ongoing tariff concerns.

Highlights

  • Uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies and signs of slowing economic growth put downward pressure on the U.S. equity market in the first quarter.
  • Small-cap stocks trailed the broader equity market, while value stocks outpaced growth shares during the

A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

