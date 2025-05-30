John Hancock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • U.S. bonds rallied on economic slowdown signals and tariff uncertainty, driving risk-off sentiment and strong Treasury performance.
  • The John Hancock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund underperformed its benchmark due to shorter duration and non-U.S. bond exposure.
  • We remain focused on balancing yield and risk, emphasizing quality, stability, and global diversification amid ongoing market volatility.
  • Portfolio adjustments included lowering duration, upgrading credit quality, and adding floating-rate assets to enhance income and reduce interest rate sensitivity.

Income streams inscription, cash and marks.

designer491

Highlights

  • U.S. bonds rallied amid signs of an economic slowdown and uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policy, both of which contributed to a bout of risk aversion in the marketplace.
  • Reflecting the risk-off market environment, U.S. Treasury securities were the best

This article was written by

John Hancock Investment Management
9 Followers
A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About JIPAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JIPAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JIPAX
--
JIPCX
--
JIPIX
--
JIPPX
--
JIPRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News