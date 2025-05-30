John Hancock Classic Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The John Hancock Classic Value Fund slightly outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index in Q1 of 2025, driven by strong healthcare and consumer staples performance.
  • Attractive starting valuations and significant exposure to healthcare and financials support a positive outlook for the portfolio.
  • Key contributors included CVS Health, Baxter, and Dollar General, while PVH, Newell Brands, and Delta Air Lines detracted from performance.
  • We initiated a position in Corebridge Financial and added to Newell Brands, funded by trimming or exiting positions in JPMorgan, CVS, and Equitable Holdings.

Highlights

  • The Russell 1000 Value Index-the fund's benchmark-posted a 2.14% gain in the first quarter.
  • The John Hancock Classic Value Fund (MUTF:PZFVX) outperformed the benchmark by a slight margin.
  • Healthcare and consumer staples were the portfolio's best-performing sectors

A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

