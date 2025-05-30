Intermap Is Only In The First Innings Of Tremendous Expansion

  • Despite a weak Q1, I remain bullish as Intermap reaffirmed FY25 guidance and its growth trajectory is intact.
  • Intermap's proprietary tech, government contracts, and recurring commercial revenues create a strong competitive moat and multi-year growth runway.
  • Major wins like Indonesia's mapping project and US defense contracts validate the business model and expand the addressable market.
  • Valuation remains attractive given triple-digit revenue growth, expanding TAM, and minimal exposure to trade/tariff risks. The risks are manageable, and the upside potential is significant.
Communication and Telecommunications from Space. Broadcasting, Concept. Communication satellite flies near the night planet earth with night lights of megacities in space with stars. Europe

Alones Creative

Intermap (OTCQB:ITMSF) had an uncharacteristically dud quarter (Q1/25), but in the bigger scheme of things, it doesn't matter, as they didn't change the FY25 outlook and we think there is no reason to assume the spectacular growth of the last

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITMSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

