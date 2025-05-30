Amer Sports: I Remain On The Sidelines As Earnings Outlook Is Still Uncertain

May 30, 2025 7:10 AM ETAmer Sports, Inc. (AS) StockAS
Redfox Capital Ideas
490 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Amer Sports delivered strong Q1 results, with broad-based revenue growth and impressive margin expansion, especially in the Technical Apparel and Outdoor segments.
  • Brand momentum for Arc'teryx and Salomon is outstanding, driven by organic demand and successful product innovation, fueling optimism for sustained growth.
  • Significant risks remain from tariffs and heavy China exposure, making earnings vulnerable to macro and geopolitical shifts despite current execution strength.
  • At 44x forward PE, valuation is full and risk is underappreciated. I maintain a hold rating on AS stock until growth proves sustainable through 2H25.

Senior man tying running shoes

MoMo Productions

Investment Summary

My previous investment thought on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) was a downgrade to a hold rating, as I was worried about the demand outlook, which risks AS missing its FY25 guidance. While 1Q25 results were much stronger

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas
490 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News