Costco: I'm A Happy Shareholder After Q3 Earnings

Jack Bowman
Investing Group
Summary

  • Costco Wholesale had a great Q3 FY 2025 earnings report, but the stock fell after hours.
  • There are a lot of reasons for this, but the most notable is the high pricing metrics the company carries; its valuation is 'lofty,' as they say.
  • Tariffs remain a key risk for Costco, but they seem to be navigating them well so far. They affect a third of Costco's US sales.
  • Eyes were on e-commerce sales growth, high membership retention, and the threat of low consumer sentiment.
  • COST keeps its buy rating from me because, while I'm not adding to my equity positions currently, it's one of the last ones I'd consider cutting.
Costco Korea Warehouse in Busan

Arnaud Eeckhout

Introduction

I last covered Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) back in October, when I discussed that the retailer was running out of gold. Don't worry, my understanding is that they're mostly stocked on gold now that they've been

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.21K Followers

John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management.

He is a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club on Seeking Alpha, where he, alongside leader Rob Isbitts, teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Jack applies the crossover of his skills as a former teacher and current investment advisor to the group, co-hosting weekly live sessions where he discusses his thoughts on the market, ongoing trades made by the group, and the way we approach investing. He believes that investors already have all the tools to manage their portfolios with far less risk, but the use of these tools is rarely taught.

"History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

