This article was written by
John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management.
He is a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club on Seeking Alpha, where he, alongside leader Rob Isbitts, teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Jack applies the crossover of his skills as a former teacher and current investment advisor to the group, co-hosting weekly live sessions where he discusses his thoughts on the market, ongoing trades made by the group, and the way we approach investing. He believes that investors already have all the tools to manage their portfolios with far less risk, but the use of these tools is rarely taught.
"History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.