John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management.

He is a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club on Seeking Alpha, where he, alongside leader Rob Isbitts, teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Jack applies the crossover of his skills as a former teacher and current investment advisor to the group, co-hosting weekly live sessions where he discusses his thoughts on the market, ongoing trades made by the group, and the way we approach investing. He believes that investors already have all the tools to manage their portfolios with far less risk, but the use of these tools is rarely taught.

"History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny