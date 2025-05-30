Microsoft And Meta: Post-Earnings Updates To The Outlook
Summary
- For Microsoft and Meta Platforms, this earnings season demonstrated the resilience of their core businesses, despite uncertainty from tariffs.
- Microsoft delivered a strong quarter, with total revenues and operating profit for Q3 coming in ahead of Visible Alpha consensus.
- Meta's overall Q1 and outlook were better than expectations, demonstrating their ability to navigate the uncertain tariff environment.
