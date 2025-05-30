Microsoft And Meta: Post-Earnings Updates To The Outlook

May 30, 2025 7:26 AM ET, , ,
Markit
3.37K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • For Microsoft and Meta Platforms, this earnings season demonstrated the resilience of their core businesses, despite uncertainty from tariffs.
  • Microsoft delivered a strong quarter, with total revenues and operating profit for Q3 coming in ahead of Visible Alpha consensus.
  • Meta's overall Q1 and outlook were better than expectations, demonstrating their ability to navigate the uncertain tariff environment.

AI Chips at the Core of Modern Devices

mikkelwilliam

Earnings previews

For Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META), this earnings season demonstrated the resilience of their core businesses, despite uncertainty from tariffs. In addition, the guidance for both companies exceeded expectations, highlighting the

This article was written by

Markit
3.37K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
META:CA--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
MSFT:CA--
Microsoft Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News